Former Pro Bowler Believes Joe Burrow Will Make Cincinnati a Free Agent Destination

This could go a long way in turning around the Bengals' franchise.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are banking on second-year quarterback Joe Burrow to get the franchise back on track after five straight losing seasons.

The 24-year-old flashed his potential last season before suffering a torn left ACL and MCL.

Despite the injury, former Pro Bowler and current Fox Sports analyst Greg Jennings believes Cincinnati is a free agent destination because of Burrow.

"The Cincinnati Bengals with acquiring Joe Burrow as their pick last season, they're going to attract so many guys now because we all see the potential in Joe Burrow," Jennings said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "He has nowhere near Aaron's level as far as his resume, but we see something there and that's going to attract you. When you have a piece at that position that is so very important and valuable—that can be the determining factor of whether a free agent comes or he goes and turns around and goes the other way."

Burrow is expected to be 100% by the time the 2021 starts in September.

Cincinnati did sign plenty of veterans this offseason including Riley Reiff, Mike Hilton and Trey Hendrickson. Each one mentioned Burrow in their respective introductory news conferences.

If the star quarterback takes a step forward in 2021, the Bengals could be in position to sign plenty of high-end players next offseason. Cincinnati is expected to have at least $60 million in cap room.

