Ja'Marr Chase Has Even Bigger Goals in Mind Following Record-Setting Rookie Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a record-setting rookie season.
The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Chase has bigger goals in mind after helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.
"I write goals a lot, especially with football," Chase told Chad Johnson on the I Am Athlete podcast. "My biggest goal this year's gonna be and not just this year, but going forward probably just triple crown. Cause I can't top what I did, so I feel like triple crown is what it's gotta be.
Chase said he was going to break A.J. Green and Johnson's Bengals receiving records just minutes after he was drafted. It took him one season to break most of them. Now he has his eyes on bigger things.
Watch the clip below.
