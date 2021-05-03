Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Sees Paul Brown Stadium for the First Time: 'It's Your New Home'

"You're going to look good in that No. 1."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The 21-year-old met head coach Zac Taylor and took a tour of Paul Brown on Friday.

The Bengals released video of their new playmaker walking onto the field for the first time and meeting Taylor. Watch it below.

