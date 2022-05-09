Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Joins Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes at Top of NFL's Merchandise Sales List

Ja'Marr Chase wasn't far behind.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a star and the NFL's latest merchandise sales list is proof. 

The 25-year-old was fourth on the list behind Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. 

Burrow was ranked ahead of guys like Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Donald. 

The list ranks the top 50 NFL players that had the most merchandise sold from March 1, 2021-Feb. 28, 2022. 

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was 17th on the list. Only one receiver (CeeDee Lamb, 13) was ahead of him. 

Check out the entire list here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

News

Podcast: Bengals Are Underdogs in AFC North Following Run to Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien30 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North Following Run to Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien23 hours ago
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Expected to 'Max Out' Number of Primetime Games This Season

By James RapienMay 6, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 22
News

Former NFL Quarterback Rips Browns' Treatment of Baker Mayfield

By James RapienMay 6, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness and Physicality to Bengals' Secondary

By Mike SantagataMay 6, 2022
Cordell Volson
News

Podcast: Bengals Scouting Director Mike Potts on Cordell Volson, Jeff Gunter and More

By James RapienMay 6, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) admire the AFC Championship trophy at the conclusion of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 1556
News

Bengals' Super Bowl Odds Revealed for 2022 Season

By James RapienMay 5, 2022
Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Watch: Video of Joe Burrow Going Through Offseason Training

By James RapienMay 5, 2022