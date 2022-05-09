Joe Burrow Joins Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes at Top of NFL's Merchandise Sales List
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a star and the NFL's latest merchandise sales list is proof.
The 25-year-old was fourth on the list behind Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
Burrow was ranked ahead of guys like Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Donald.
The list ranks the top 50 NFL players that had the most merchandise sold from March 1, 2021-Feb. 28, 2022.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was 17th on the list. Only one receiver (CeeDee Lamb, 13) was ahead of him.
Check out the entire list here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul
Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents
Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson
Read More
Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson
NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter
Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback
Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams
Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast