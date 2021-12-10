Burrow and Bosa Face Off Sunday, But They've Already Been Going Head-to-Head This Week

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa Face Off on Sunday, But They've Already Been Going Head-to-Head This Week

    Cincinnati hosts San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to keep pace in the AFC Playoff race on Sunday when they host the 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    Cincinnati (7-5) is currently the sixth seed in the AFC. 

    The Bengals are hoping to keep quarterback Joe Burrow upright. That's much easier said than done when going up against star edge rusher Nick Bosa. 

    The 24-year-old has 12 sacks and 26 quarterback hits in 12 games this season. 

    Burrow and Bosa will go head-to-head on Sunday, but they've already been competing against each other this week. The former Ohio State teammates have gone up against each other in Rocket League—a popular video game. 

    "He (Burrow) started playing it recently and whatever he decides to do he’s pretty obsessed and good at, so he’s pretty darn good now," Bosa said according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic

    Burrow might've been playing coy with his former teammate because he mentioned the popular video game on draft night way back on April 23, 2020. 

     “I’m playing Rocket League now, and occasionally Call of Duty," Burrow said at the time. 

    Either way, the two stars have been in contact this week ahead of Sunday's matchup at Paul Brown Stadium. 

    For more on the game, watch the video below.

