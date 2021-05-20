Burrow to Chase? Fantasy Analyst Buying Potential of Bengals' Offense in 2021

Plenty of people believe in the Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection.

CINCINNATI — Bengals fans have high hopes for Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase this season.

The duo helped lead LSU to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019. Chase had 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. The star receiver averaged 21.2 yards-per-reception.

Fans aren't the only ones thinking that the reunion could bode well for the Bengals' offense. Sports Illustrated fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano is buying into the Burrow-Chase connection.

"The Bengals will have a new look at wideout with [A.J.] Green and his 104 targets no longer on the roster. That’s good news for Chase, who should absorb those chances," Fabiano wrote. "He could lead this team in targets considering his built-in rapport with Joe Burrow. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd will also be prominent in the pass attack for Burrow, who was on pace to throw the football almost 650 times before getting hurt as a rookie starter."

There's no reason why Chase shouldn't have an outstanding rookie campaign from a fantasy perspective. The 21-year-old was taken third overall in a dynasty rookie draft [PPR] in one of my leagues over the weekend.

I would, without a doubt, take Chase over Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. One owner opted to take Pitts at No. 1, which caused Najee Harris and Chase to fall to picks two and three, respectively.

A 1,000+ yard, 8-10 touchdown season is the ceiling for 99.9% of rookie wide receivers. That's the expectation for Chase, who has a realistic chance to exceed those numbers in 2021.

