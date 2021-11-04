Key Stat Shows How Valuable Trey Hendrickson Has Been to the Bengals' Defense

Hendrickson is tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will face one of the NFL's best pass rushers on Sunday when Myles Garrett and the Browns come to town.

Garrett leads the NFL with 10.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

The good news for the Bengals is they have a top edge rusher of their own.

Trey Hendrickson has been everything they hoped and more this season. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the team in March.

Hendrickson is tied for fifth in the NFL with 7.5 sacks.

The 26-year-old has generated the highest pressure rate since 2020 (17.8%) according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Garrett is 4th (15.9%) on the list.

Of course that includes Hendrickson's breakout year for the Saints, which put him in position to sign a big contract with the Bengals.

He finished with 13.5 sacks for New Orleans last year.

Hendrickson is on pace for 16 sacks this season, which would give him the second-most sacks in team history behind Coy Bacon (21, 1976).

Some wondered if 2020 was a fluke for Hendrickson, but he continues to play like one of the best edge rushers in the NFL.

