CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed La'el Collins on Sunday afternoon in hopes of securing the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow.

Naturally, the star quarterback played a role in Collins' decision, but no one had a bigger impact than offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

"It was a no brainer," Collins said on Wednesday. "The opportunity presented itself to get back and work with coach Frank. I've been missing him since he left. He's a great coach. Just very detailed in everything he asks you for as a pro."

Pollack coached Collins for three seasons (2015-17) in Dallas. He helped set the foundation for what has been a successful career up to this point. Now the two are reunited in Cincinnati. Their goal is simple: keep Burrow clean and help the Bengals make another Super Bowl run.

"I know the type of things he's looking for out of his players, and I'm just looking forward to going out there and really contributing in a big way," Collins said. "I'm just looking forward to giving the Bengals and Mr. Brown and everybody their return on their investment in a big way. The only goal is to win championships, and I say that with an 'S' and with strong, 'S', because I want to win championships with this team. This is definitely the team to do it."

