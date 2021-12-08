Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hopkins, Riley Reiff, Chidobe Awuzie and Joe Mixon

    Cincinnati is banged up heading into Sunday's matchup against San Francisco.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals' injury report was full on Wednesday. From Joe Burrow to Joe Mixon and Chidobe Awuzie—there are plenty of key players nursing injuries. 

    Burrow didn't practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 24-year-old suffered a dislocated right pinkie finger in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

    "We won’t have him throw today, just to give it one more day to rest and see where we’re at tomorrow, make a decision there," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "It’s a little bit of an unknown until he gets out there and does it. But he’s a tough guy. He played through it. We’re optimistic that he’ll be back to practice and get some good work in." 

    Burrow wasn't the only player that was out. Mixon (illness) missed practice with flu-like symptoms. Tee Higgins (ankle), D.J. Reader (rest), Chris Evans (ankle) and Awuzie (foot) were also out.

    Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff were both limited participants on Wednesday after missing Sunday's game. It looks like both guys could play against San Francisco. 

    Check out the Bengals' complete injury report below. 

    Dec 5, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
