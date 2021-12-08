Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hopkins, Riley Reiff, Chidobe Awuzie and Joe Mixon
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' injury report was full on Wednesday. From Joe Burrow to Joe Mixon and Chidobe Awuzie—there are plenty of key players nursing injuries.
Burrow didn't practice on Wednesday afternoon. The 24-year-old suffered a dislocated right pinkie finger in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
"We won’t have him throw today, just to give it one more day to rest and see where we’re at tomorrow, make a decision there," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "It’s a little bit of an unknown until he gets out there and does it. But he’s a tough guy. He played through it. We’re optimistic that he’ll be back to practice and get some good work in."
Burrow wasn't the only player that was out. Mixon (illness) missed practice with flu-like symptoms. Tee Higgins (ankle), D.J. Reader (rest), Chris Evans (ankle) and Awuzie (foot) were also out.
Trey Hopkins and Riley Reiff were both limited participants on Wednesday after missing Sunday's game. It looks like both guys could play against San Francisco.
Check out the Bengals' complete injury report below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes
The Bengals Should Be Interested in Veteran Linebacker Zach Cunningham
Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust
Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice
Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Read More
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Dominate Steelers 41-10
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals