Watch: Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson Releases Hype Video Ahead of 2022 Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is ready for the start of the regular season.
The 26-year-old released a hype video on Sunday after finishing with 100 tackles and four interceptions last season. The Bengals' linebackers are as good as they've been in years with Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey.
Check out the hype video below.
