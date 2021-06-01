NFL Doctor Chimes in on Joe Burrow's Recovery After Watching New Practice Video
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to make progress in his quest to return for the start of the 2021 season.
The 24-year-old was rolling out and throwing on the move during Tuesday's practice.
Burrow had reconstruction surgery on his left knee in December, but Dr. David J. Chao is optimistic that the Bengals star will be ready for Week 1.
"Burrow's left knee progressing well in this video," Chao tweeted in response to our clips of Burrow. "Not 100% and has slight hitch, but still projects to be ready for Bengals Week 1 as I have opined all along despite ACL/MCL and patella issue."
This is great news for Burrow, who has impressed teammates during the Bengals' OTA practices.
