Skip to main content

Packers Trading Davante Adams to Raiders for Multiple Draft Picks

The Green Bay Packers are trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for two "prime" picks in the 2022 NFL Draft according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Adams wasn't willing to play on the franchise tag, so Green Bay opted to trade him to Las Vegas. 

He reunites with college teammate Derek Carr and will receive a five-year extension according to Schefter. Adams will become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

It's just the latest blockbuster move that an AFC team has made in recent days. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Sign Tight End Hayden Hurst to One-Year Contract

Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Right Tackle La'el Collins

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle

How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins

B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract

Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line

Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line

Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa

Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency

Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati

Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line

Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights

Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay

Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade

Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins

Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents

Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Sep 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) blocks against the Washington Redskins at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Bringing in La'el Collins for Visit

By James Rapien45 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) leaves the field after his team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10 at Heinz Field.
News

Bengals Re-Sign Eli Apple to One-Year Deal

By James Rapien1 hour ago
Jun 15, 2021; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras (67) arrives during the New England Patriots mini camp at the New England Patriots practice complex. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ted Karras Makes First Comments Since Signing With Bengals

By James Rapien2 hours ago
Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) argues a penalty call during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield Wants Out of Cleveland, Officially Requests Trade

By James Rapien3 hours ago
Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots center Ted Karras (67) walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Officially Sign Ted Karras, Bring Back Two Familiar Faces

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) catches a touchdown against Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Find Solution at Tight End, Sign Former First Round Pick

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Za'Darius Smith
News

Za'Darius Smith Not Signing With Ravens After Deal Was Reportedly Complete

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
News

Sources: Bengals Interested in Former Cowboys Offensive Tackle La'el Collins

By James Rapien5 hours ago