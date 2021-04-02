Penei Sewell Officially on Falcons' Radar, Atlanta Could Take Star OL With 4th Pick

CINCINNATI — Most assume that Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell will be available when the Bengals are on the clock with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers are expected to take quarterbacks. The Falcons could go with a signal-caller or trade down with a team looking to add a quarterback with the fourth pick. They could also take Kyle Pitts or Ja'Marr Chase to bolster an already dynamic offense.

What if they take Sewell? It appears that they're interested in the 20-year-old.

The Falcons are one of many teams sending members of their front office to watch Sewell at Oregon's Pro Day on Friday according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Atlanta has also had a virtual meeting with Sewell according to the report.

The Bengals are the favorites to land the star lineman, but the Falcons could plug Sewell into their already solid offensive line. They have weapons like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, which make the idea of passing on Chase or Pitts a lot easier to swallow.

It still feels unlikely, but the Falcons are at least open to taking Sewell. If they do, then the Bengals would probably take Chase with the fifth pick.

Cincinnati is reportedly sending head coach Zac Taylor, offensive line coach Frank Pollack and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin to Sewell's Pro Day on Friday.

Tobin was also at Chase's workout earlier this week.

