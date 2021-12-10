Ryan Clark Goes Off on Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool for Late Game Blunder
CINCINNATI — Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrated a first down catch with less than 40 seconds remaining and the clock running in Thursday night's 36-28 loss to the Vikings.
The celebration cost Pittsburgh valuable seconds as they were driving down the field with hopes of tying the game.
"The ball got knocked out of my hands, that's what cost us time," Claypool said after the game.
Former Steelers cornerback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark isn't buying it. He went off on the second-year wide receiver on Friday morning.
"Chase Claypool is as mentally and emotionally underdeveloped as he is physically overdeveloped," Clark said. "This is a dude that has all the things you need from a physical standpoint to be a superstar wide receiver. He has a remedial level understanding of what it is to be a football player, of what it is to be a good teammate, of what it is to be a winner.
"He only cares about himself! And that self-centeredness is part of what's bringing the Steelers team and organization down."
Pittsburgh is 6-6-1 after the loss. They're 1-3-1 in their last five games. Watch Clark's full comments below.
