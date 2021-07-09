Tee Higgins Works Out With Rams Star Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

The 22-year-old is hoping to take a big step forward this season

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is doing everything he can to take a big leap in year two.

He's gotten stronger, faster and he's training with some of the NFL's best players.

Higgins worked out with Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Thursday. Both players are represented by agent David Mulugheta of Athlete's First.

The Bengals don't play the Rams this season, but it's good to see Higgins working with Ramsey, who's arguably the NFL's best defensive back.

“I just felt like I had to get stronger so I focused a little bit more on the weight room as well again. Now I’m weighing like 220 and it feels good," Higgins said last month. "Last year I came in at like 220 and it was too heavy for me, so I had to lose a few pounds. Now it feels really good and I feel even faster.”

Higgins had 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Bengals would like nothing more than for those numbers to go up in 2021.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

-----



You May Also Like:

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

C.J. Uzomah and Drew Sample Workout at Tight End University

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Look: Bengals New Right Tackle Riley Reiff Wears the New Uniform

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Makes Surprising Admission

Burrow vs Herbert: NFL Analysts Debate Who They'd Prefer at QB

Pooka Williams Made Quite an Impression on the Bengals' Coaches

Cincinnati Should Add a Veteran O-Lineman Before Training Camp

Bengals on the Hunt for a Game Changing Punt Returner

Joe Mixon Unhappy With NFLPA Following Latest COVID-19 Protocols

Joe Burrow Impresses in 7-on-7s as Bengals Spring Ends Early

Jessie Bates Focused on Winning With Contract Talks Looming

Bengals OL Hakeem Adeniji to Miss Significant Time With Pec Injury

Watch: Highlights of Joe Burrow and Others From Bengals Minicamp

Bengals Add Five Interns to Zac Taylor's Staff

Joe Burrow, Rest of Bengals' Stars Shine Bright on Media Day

Auden Tate Wears Bengals' New Uniforms For First Time

Sean McVay Talked With Zac Taylor About Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie Receives Big Time Praise

Zac Taylor Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Cooper Kupp in Two Key Areas

Joe Mixon Breakout Incoming? Zac Taylor Endorses His Star RB

Check Out the Best Photos From the Bengals Third Week of OTAs

Tee Higgins Surprised by Joe Burrow's Increase in Velocity

Bengals Offensive Line Ranked Higher Than Expected

Watch Highlights From Week 3 of Bengals OTAs

Former NFL Wide Receiver Buying Stock in Tee Higgins

Look: Odds on Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon's Comeback Player of the Year Chances

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook