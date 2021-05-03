Podcast: Thoughts on All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks, Plus Grades and More!

Podcast: Thoughts on All 10 of the Bengals' Draft Picks, Grades and Cincinnati's Vision For the Future
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I give our thoughts and grades on all 10 of the Bengals' picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including Ja'Marr Chase, the controversial trade and a kicker in what round?
Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
