Trey Hendrickson Sounds Off on Cincinnati Bengals For Lack of Communication

Hendrickson believes there has been a "lack of interest" from the Bengals.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Trey Hendrickson saga continues.

The Bengals' star pass rusher wants a new contract. In recent weeks there's been some positive reporting around the idea that the team could sign him to a long-term deal. One report said the Bengals were in contact with Hendrickson since the draft.

The 30-year-old shot down that idea in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post draft," Hendrickson said in the statement. "The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, they are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons and is looking to get a substantial raise in 2025 and beyond.

Hendrickson currently has one year left on his current contract. He'll make $16 million in base salary this season without a new deal.

In March, we wrote that an agreement could take some time to come together

Two months have passed since that article and Hendrickson still doesn't have a new deal.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

