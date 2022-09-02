Skip to main content

Watch: Pro Tennis Players Rate Joe Burrow's Style

The star quarterback is known for his pre and postgame fits.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had some unique outfits over his first two seasons in the NFL. 

The Western and Southern Open asked pro tennis players about Burrow's style last month. Some of his looks got a hilarious reaction. 

Watch the video below. 

