Browns Owner Says Deshaun Watson Deserves Second Chance Like Kareem Hunt
Deshaun Watson’s wrongdoings have led to him being suspended for 11 games, as well as a substantial fine. The Cleveland Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, believes that Watson deserves a second chance.
“We strongly believe he (Watson) deserves a second chance,” Haslam said on Thursday. “We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that worked out pretty well."
Hunt was caught on video assaulting a woman just a few years ago, which led to his eventual cut from the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Hunt has been a pretty good samaritan in the public eye. The only notable issue has been a small marijuana infraction.
The two situations relate in the sense of women being treated wrong, but Watson’s allegations are much deeper due to the number of victims.
“Since Deshaun came into our building in April he's done everything we've asked of him,” Haslam explained. “We're going to support him in every way possible during his suspension."
Watson will be eligible to return against his old team in week 13. Until then, the Browns will roll with Jacoby Brissett under center.
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
