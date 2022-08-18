Skip to main content

Browns Owner Says Deshaun Watson Deserves Second Chance Like Kareem Hunt

Jimmy Haslam told the media on Thursday that the Browns quarterback deserves a second chance, much like Kareem Hunt received.

Deshaun Watson’s wrongdoings have led to him being suspended for 11 games, as well as a substantial fine. The Cleveland Browns owner, Jimmy Haslam, believes that Watson deserves a second chance.

“We strongly believe he (Watson) deserves a second chance,” Haslam said on Thursday. “We gave Kareem Hunt a second chance and that worked out pretty well."

Hunt was caught on video assaulting a woman just a few years ago, which led to his eventual cut from the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Hunt has been a pretty good samaritan in the public eye. The only notable issue has been a small marijuana infraction.

The two situations relate in the sense of women being treated wrong, but Watson’s allegations are much deeper due to the number of victims.

“Since Deshaun came into our building in April he's done everything we've asked of him,” Haslam explained. “We're going to support him in every way possible during his suspension."

Watson will be eligible to return against his old team in week 13. Until then, the Browns will roll with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

Browns Releasing DT Sheldon Day per Report

Down Two Centers, Browns Have Options

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

3BCBAF3C-FB8B-4BEC-A6EE-847944248389
News

Deshaun Watson: ‘I’ve Always Been Able to Stand on my Innocence’

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

League, NFLPA Settle on Deshaun Watson Punishment

By Pete Smith
BFCFFC1D-651D-49F2-94E1-BE07358CD7A7
News

Baker Mayfield to be Named Week 1 Starter Against Browns

By Brandon Little
977A6717-4BD8-4E34-9FA9-ED8168014D91
News

Browns Sign Offensive Tackle, Waive WR Travell Harris

By Brandon Little
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea.
News

A Look at the Projected Trade Value for RB Kareem Hunt

By Brandon Little
DDADC5AF-557A-4807-BCAE-C82D28533EE7
News

Deshaun Watson’s Camp Talking Settlement With NFL, What’s Next

By Brandon Little
FCB8B637-9B4E-455A-9EE1-42DF9D895F6D
News

Rookie K Cade York Wins Maurice Bassett Award

By Brandon Little
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Denzel Ward is Offering an Incentive to Browns Defense

By Brandon Little