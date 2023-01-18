Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?

Talking about the franchise tag, and whether or not the Cleveland Browns have a reason to use it this offseason.

Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?

The quick answer is no, and it is pretty simple. Cleveland does not have a player pending to be a free agent that is worthy of the tag. Coming into the season, you could see a slight scenario where the team used it on Jadeveon Clowney, but even that would have been unlikely. Clowney put that thought to bed with a poor season and eventually exit that has him waiting for free agency to start.

Because the franchise tag comes at a high cost, it's always a touchy thing to use. The cost for the tag is the average of the top five paid players at the position, you can see the full expected tag numbers here from the great people at Over the Cap.

The following players are set to be free agents from the Browns this season:

QB Jacoby Brissett

TE Pharaoh Brown

DT Taven Bryan

DE Jadeveon Clowney

OT Michael Dunn

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison

OT Chris Hubbard

RB Kareem Hunt

TE Jesse James

RB D’Ernest Johnson

ILB Deion Jones

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

DE Chris Odom

C Ethan Pocic

DT Ben Stille

LB Sione Takitaki

ILB Anthony Walker Jr.

DE Stephen Weatherly

CB Greedy Williams

DE Chase Winovich

Out of these players, as mentioned none are worth tagging. Though there are a few names that Cleveland will want to bring back. The door has closed for Kareem Hunt in Cleveland many believe, but if the market is not there for him there is a slight chance he could return. I would not put my money on the latter.

Jacoby Brissett's 11 games with the Browns will forever be remembered, but now he is going to get a chance to go play elsewhere.

Linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. look like two players that could be back in Cleveland in 2023. Takitaki has spent the duration of his pro career with the Browns and has become a very good run-support defender during that time. Though Walker's season ended early in the season, he showed some of his best football in those few weeks. The defense was never the same after Walker was sidelined, though the issues were deeper than that.

Bringing Walker back to start at the MIKE backer would be a safe bet for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, perhaps they have something else in mind though.

There is no need for Cleveland to use the franchise tag in 2023, which is a good spot to be in. Now, they'll have to decide which players are worth trying to retain from the 2022 roster.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator

Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland

3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round

Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job

Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams

Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?

Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane

What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?

Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End

Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help

Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue

Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts

Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job

Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida