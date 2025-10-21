Cowboy Roundup: Matt Eberflus' defensive revival, CeeDee makes franchise history
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The dust has officially settled on Week 7 of the NFL season, and it came with a lot of good news (and more puzzling news in the Trevon Diggs mystery).
As Jerry Jones would say, the reinforcements are coming.
On Monday afternoon, there was a flurry of announcements from head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the front office.
MORE: Dallas radio host calls for Cowboys to move on from ‘headache’ defensive star
DeMarvion Overshown will reportedly have his 21-day window opened when the team returns to practice on Wednesday, which is great news for an early-November return for the breakout star linebacker. And the good news kept coming.
Keeping up with the defensive news, third-round NFL draft selection Shavon Revel is nearing his return after starting the year on the injured reserve list, and is also expected to have his practice window open.
Then, the offensive line will have starting center Cooper Beebe making his return in the coming weeks, finally nearing full strength after mixing and matching through the first quarter of the season.
While we wait to see what happens during the team's day off, let's take a spin around and check out some of the news and headlines that are making waves online and on social media.
MORE: Surprising veteran leads way as Cowboys top-graded player in Week 7 victory
Matt Eberflus' defensive revival
Through the first six weeks of the season, Matt Eberflus' zone-heavy defensive scheme was failing. The secondary looked lost and was consistently blowing assignments, allowing quarterbacks like Justin Fields to look like the second coming of Tom Brady.
In Week 7, that changed. Eberflus used man coverage on 45 percent of the team's defensive snaps. It was a much-needed change that players, fans, and analysts had been calling for. And it worked.
There were sacks, turnovers, and even a return to the endzone for DaRon Bland. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at Eberflus' change is sparking a "defensive revival" for Big D. Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota completed just 33 percent of their passes for 67 yards when the Cowboys were playing man.
MORE: Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb makes franchise history
Dak Prescott and star tight end Jake Ferguson received praise for their historic milestones in Week 7, but CeeDee Lamb also quietly made franchise history.
From DallasCowboys.com: "CeeDee Lamb hit the 7,000-yard mark in scrimmage yards on Sunday, becoming the fastest player in franchise history to get there, achieving it in 85 games."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys' statement Week 7 win over Commanders
3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie