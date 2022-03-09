Skip to main content
NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule, Testing Numbers, Measurements, Results

Updated 2022 NFL Draft pro day schedule, testing results, and measurements, Check back frequently for continuous updates.

The 2022 offseason is officially underway, and we can start really diving into the 2022 NFL Draft class. There will be a lot to keep an eye on as we get closer to April. The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and College Football Pro Days are now upon us. Here are all the schools and the dates and times they will be holding their Pro Days with the results of player measurements and testing.

Full Pro Day Schedule: CLICK HERE

March 8

Miami, Ohio 9:00 a.m.

SS Mike Brown

Measurements:

Height: 6004

Weight: 220

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

Testing:

40: 4.55

Vertical: 33

Broad: 1005

3-Cone:

Bench Reps: 18

Shuttle:

SS Sterling Weatherford

Measurements:

Height: 6040

Weight: 224

Hand: 868

Arm: 3138

Wing:

Testing:

40: 4.57

Vertical: 36

Broad: 909

3-Cone: 6.98

Bench Reps: 21

Shuttle: 4.28

DE Dominique Robinson

Measurements:

Height:

Weight:

Hand:

Arm:

Wing:

Testing:

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3-Cone: 4.19

Bench Reps:

Shuttle: 7.19

TE, Youngstown: Andrew Ogletree

Measurements:

Height: 6053

Weight: 260

Hand: 968

Arm: 33

Wing:

Testing:

40: 4.69

Vertical: 35

Broad: 1004

3-Cone:

Bench Reps: 26

Shuttle:

March 9

Monmouth, N.J. 9:30 a.m.

DE Erik Massey

Measurements:

Height: 6012

Weight: 228

Hand: 928

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7618

Testing:

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3-Cone:

Bench Reps: 27

Shuttle:

WR Lonnie Moore IV

Measurements:

Height: 5086

Weight: 170

Hand: 900

Arm: 3168

Wing: 7618

Testing:

40:

Vertical: 32

Broad:

3-Cone:

Bench Reps:

Shuttle:

CB Justin Terry

Measurements:

Height: 5104

Weight: 178

Hand: 918

Arm: 3028

Wing: 7448

Testing:

40:

Vertical:

Broad: 44839

3-Cone:

Bench Reps: 9

Shuttle:

DS Anthony Budd

Measurements:

Height: 5110

Weight: 199

Hand: 858

Arm: 3058

Wing: 7348

Testing:

40:

Vertical:

Broad: 44837

3-Cone:

Bench Reps: 20

Shuttle:

TE Gene Scott

Measurements:

Height: 6027

Weight: 240

Hand: 958

Arm: 3200

Wing: 7728

Testing:

40: 4.86U

Vertical: 31.5

Broad: 44807

3-Cone: 7.28U

Bench Reps: 25

Shuttle: 4.69U

