NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule, Testing Numbers, Measurements, Results
The 2022 offseason is officially underway, and we can start really diving into the 2022 NFL Draft class. There will be a lot to keep an eye on as we get closer to April. The NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and College Football Pro Days are now upon us. Here are all the schools and the dates and times they will be holding their Pro Days with the results of player measurements and testing.
March 8
Miami, Ohio 9:00 a.m.
SS Mike Brown
Measurements:
Height: 6004
Weight: 220
Hand:
Arm:
Wing:
Testing:
40: 4.55
Vertical: 33
Broad: 1005
3-Cone:
Bench Reps: 18
Shuttle:
Measurements:
Height: 6040
Weight: 224
Hand: 868
Arm: 3138
Wing:
Testing:
40: 4.57
Vertical: 36
Broad: 909
3-Cone: 6.98
Bench Reps: 21
Shuttle: 4.28
Measurements:
Height:
Weight:
Hand:
Arm:
Wing:
Testing:
40:
Vertical:
Broad:
3-Cone: 4.19
Bench Reps:
Shuttle: 7.19
TE, Youngstown: Andrew Ogletree
Measurements:
Height: 6053
Weight: 260
Hand: 968
Arm: 33
Wing:
Testing:
40: 4.69
Vertical: 35
Broad: 1004
3-Cone:
Bench Reps: 26
Shuttle:
March 9
Monmouth, N.J. 9:30 a.m.
DE Erik Massey
Measurements:
Height: 6012
Weight: 228
Hand: 928
Arm: 3168
Wing: 7618
Testing:
40:
Vertical:
Broad:
3-Cone:
Bench Reps: 27
Shuttle:
WR Lonnie Moore IV
Measurements:
Height: 5086
Weight: 170
Hand: 900
Arm: 3168
Wing: 7618
Testing:
40:
Vertical: 32
Broad:
3-Cone:
Bench Reps:
Shuttle:
CB Justin Terry
Measurements:
Height: 5104
Weight: 178
Hand: 918
Arm: 3028
Wing: 7448
Testing:
40:
Vertical:
Broad: 44839
3-Cone:
Bench Reps: 9
Shuttle:
DS Anthony Budd
Measurements:
Height: 5110
Weight: 199
Hand: 858
Arm: 3058
Wing: 7348
Testing:
40:
Vertical:
Broad: 44837
3-Cone:
Bench Reps: 20
Shuttle:
TE Gene Scott
Measurements:
Height: 6027
Weight: 240
Hand: 958
Arm: 3200
Wing: 7728
Testing:
40: 4.86U
Vertical: 31.5
Broad: 44807
3-Cone: 7.28U
Bench Reps: 25
Shuttle: 4.69U