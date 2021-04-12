HUB Football Free Agent Report: Kenny Thomas

KENNY THOMAS | Louisville | OL | 6065 | 331 | 0948 | 3338 | 8338 | Agent: Shaun Naidoo

Evaluation:

Wore jersey #62 at HUB on 4/14/21. Has been used at both OT and OG but from an NFL or other perspective, it would be interior only... trouble is, he has poor movement skills, too limited for CFL and would struggle against quality NFL inside pass rushers... he has worked hard to get himself into better shape and conditioning than previous evaluations, including at Louisville... hard to judge him so tough as he is a quality guy, wants to be a good player and his effort has improved... just slow-footed and no natural motor or killer instinct... bring his pads and weight but not a powerful enough force as run blocker and then struggles to stay on his blocks in pass pro... gets too high, falls off and would be on the ground too often vs. better competition... secondary league only guy, will always give you what he has, it's just not NFL caliber.

Background:

Thomas was invited to attend minicamp with the Chicago Bears in 2019. Prior to that, Thomas played three seasons at Louisville. In 2017 he started all 13 games at guard and was instrumental in an offense that averaged 245 rushing yards per game. During the 2016 season, he played in 12 games and started one of them on the offensive line. In 2015, Thomas appeared in seven games and made four starts at right tackle. Thomas attended Chad Anderson High at Prattville High School and his senior year he was part of a team that finished as the Class 7A runner-ups. Prior to transferring to Chad Anderson, he attended St. James High School. Thomas was ranked as a three-star prospect and the number 36 prospect in the state of Alabama by ESPN.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.