Marquiss Spencer - 3-4 Defensive End Mississippi State Bulldogs Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Marquiss Spencer
MARQUISS SPENCER | Mississippi State | DE | #42 | rSr | 6032 | 285 | 4.93e | Greenwood, MS | Greenwood | 07.16.97

Overview: 

A versatile edge rusher who has experience with his hand in the ground, Spencer had his best all-around season for Mississippi State in 2019. He is an interesting prospect due to his intriguing blend of size and athleticism, but the jury is still out on how productive he can be. Spencer thrives when asked to play in a two-point stance as he has an excellent jump at the snap and can get downhill fast. This is where the Mississippi native can flex his pass-rushing skills and generate pressure on the quarterback. His initial quickness combined with his ability to perform pass-rush moves allow him to be a disruptive player. He has the requisite play strength, stamina and competitiveness to be a situational pass rusher. Spencer struggles when he is asked to defend the run and pass rush with his hand in the dirt. He is sometimes lethargic at the snap and fails to generate the pass rush wanted in an NFL prospect. At the moment, Spencer is a situational pass rusher at best with limited ability to play on base downs.

Background: 

Raised in a small town in Mississippi. Four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Interdisciplinary Studies major. Played in 12 games as a freshman. Played in 13 games as a sophomore. Played in four games before suffering a season-ending injury and redshirted. Played in 13 games as a junior. Played in nine games during the 2020 season.

