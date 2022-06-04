NFL Draft Profile: Palaie Gaoteote IV, Linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
#21
Pos: LB
Ht: 6016
Wt: 248
40: 4.73
DOB: 3/11/2000
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
High School: Bishop Gorman
Eligibility: 2023
Palaie Gaoteote IV
Ohio State Buckeyes
Background:
Palaie Gaoteote IV is a linebacker coming to Columbus from USC. Gaoteote had a great career at USC where in his twenty games he played, he recorded a spectacular one hundred and five tackles. His best season so far was in 2019 where he recorded fifty-eight tackles in eight games. With two years of eligibility left for Gaoteote, he will look to improve on his already tremendous college football career.
