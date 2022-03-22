NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Thomas, Offensive Lineman, San Diego State Aztecs

#76

Pos: OC

Ht: 6050

Wt: 308

Hand: 1028

Arm: 3378

Wing:

40: 4.96

Vertical: 22.5

Broad: 811

3 Cone: 7.4

Bench: 21

Shuttle: 4.65

DOB: 5/26/1998

Hometown: Carlsbad, CA

High School: Carlsbad

Zachary Thomas

San Diego State Aztecs

One-Liner:

Thomas is a long athletic prospect that shows promise if he develops NFL-level play strength.

Pros:

Thomas has a big frame with wide shoulders and long arms. He shows an impressive anchor for a rather lanky tackle, especially against head-up bull rushes. He is no slouch laterally as he can set a firm edge in the run game or deal with a speed rush by a 5-technique. He can turn and attach on reach blocks with strong hands and play through the whistle thanks to his relentless effort. His athleticism shows on screen plays and outside zone schemes where is fluid in open space.

Cons:

Can be knocked off his base where his balance issues show up. Needs to work on his kick slide technique as his steps can be to choppy forcing him to lose his leverage. Would like to see him further develop his run blocking, mainly due to his lack of functional play strength. His footwork needs grooming, as he loses traction too often.

Summary:

Thomas possesses the needed athleticism to play tackle in the NFL thanks to his fluid lower body and lateral agility. While his play strength may be a current liability, he has shown an ability to anchor against bigger rushers, showing promise. With a big frame and unteachable length, a little development time could produce Thomas into a viable NFL rotational piece at tackle or guard

Background:

Thomas is a San Diego Native who was a two-year letter winner at Carlsbad High School. He helped lead the team to an Avocado West League championship and was named All conference San Diego Section First team offense that helped him obtain multiple offers including Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico and UNLV. He majored in interdisciplinary studies.

Grade:

Day 3 (Round 5-7)

Quotes:

“Tackle-to-guard prospect with run-blocking talent to work with, Thomas is a fit for zone-scheme teams as a sticky move blocker with the ability to shift and stay connected while continuing to keep his feet moving.” Lance Zierlein NFL.COM