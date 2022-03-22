Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Zachary Thomas, Offensive Lineman, San Diego State Aztecs

NFL Draft profile scouting report for San Diego State OC Zachary Thomas
San Diego State OC Zachary Thomas a
San Diego State

#76
Pos: OC
Ht: 6050
Wt: 308
Hand: 1028
Arm: 3378
Wing:
40: 4.96
Vertical: 22.5
Broad: 811
3 Cone: 7.4
Bench: 21
Shuttle: 4.65
DOB: 5/26/1998
Hometown: Carlsbad, CA
High School: Carlsbad

Zachary Thomas
San Diego State Aztecs

One-Liner:

Thomas is a long athletic prospect that shows promise if he develops NFL-level play strength.

Pros:

Thomas has a big frame with wide shoulders and long arms. He shows an impressive anchor for a rather lanky tackle, especially against head-up bull rushes. He is no slouch laterally as he can set a firm edge in the run game or deal with a speed rush by a 5-technique. He can turn and attach on reach blocks with strong hands and play through the whistle thanks to his relentless effort. His athleticism shows on screen plays and outside zone schemes where is fluid in open space.

Cons:

Can be knocked off his base where his balance issues show up. Needs to work on his kick slide technique as his steps can be to choppy forcing him to lose his leverage. Would like to see him further develop his run blocking, mainly due to his lack of functional play strength. His footwork needs grooming, as he loses traction too often.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary:

Thomas possesses the needed athleticism to play tackle in the NFL thanks to his fluid lower body and lateral agility. While his play strength may be a current liability, he has shown an ability to anchor against bigger rushers, showing promise. With a big frame and unteachable length, a little development time could produce Thomas into a viable NFL rotational piece at tackle or guard

Background:

Thomas is a San Diego Native who was a two-year letter winner at Carlsbad High School. He helped lead the team to an Avocado West League championship and was named All conference San Diego Section First team offense that helped him obtain multiple offers including Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico and UNLV. He majored in interdisciplinary studies.

Grade:

Day 3 (Round 5-7)

Quotes:

“Tackle-to-guard prospect with run-blocking talent to work with, Thomas is a fit for zone-scheme teams as a sticky move blocker with the ability to shift and stay connected while continuing to keep his feet moving.” Lance Zierlein NFL.COM

#76
Pos: OC
Ht: 6050
Wt: 308
Hand: 1028
Arm: 3378
Wing:
40: 4.96
Vertical: 22.5
Broad: 811
3 Cone: 7.4
Bench: 21
Shuttle: 4.65
DOB: 5/26/1998
Hometown: Carlsbad, CA
High School: Carlsbad

Zachary Thomas
San Diego State Aztecs

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

nfl_draftroom_576
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Draft Team Needs and Free Agents

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
ba42e2c2dfc94e7d858e42fe5a4cf562
NFL Draft Events

NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule, Testing Numbers, Measurements, Results

By The NFL Draft Bible1 hour ago
Andre Carter DE Army
NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: 4 Potential Risers

By Jack Borowsky2 hours ago
20150318_Pro_Day_042
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 Pro Day Schedule and Times

By The NFL Draft Bible2 hours ago
Kevin Colbert
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Terry Bradshaw to Ben Roethlisberger to … ?

By Zack Patraw3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 12.07.42 PM
Our Shows

SMWW: The Fundamentals of Scouting

By The NFL Draft Bible3 hours ago
b3d0a520-d75a-4ca2-90b2-70cac9b59cdd
NFL Draft

Jordan Davis: “I Did A Lot of Self Reflection On Pass Rush”

By The NFL Draft Bible23 hours ago
john Lynch, San Francisco 49ers general manager
NFL Draft

How accurate is accuracy When Searching for the next top QB

By Bo MarchionteMar 21, 2022