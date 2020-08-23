53 Men: CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 190 lbs
College: Florida International
NFL stats: N/A (Rookie)
Depth Chart Projection: Depth player/special teams
The Panthers secondary struggled a year ago and much of that was due to the lack of the depth that they had at corner. Thomas-Oliver brings exactly that. He's a developmental type of player that could be considered a bit of a project. He switched from receiver to corner in 2018 and is still learning the position. Fortunately, he has caught on pretty quick and the transition has been seamless. This past season, he finished with 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, eight pass deflections, and one interception.
Analysis:
Thomas-Oliver has great speed and can shut down the perimeter run game. He has decent hands, but could be a little more aggressive in going after the ball. Keep in mind, he is still learning to be a full-time defensive back after playing receiver for part of his collegiate career.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock
Late round draft picks, especially seventh rounders aren't always a guarantee to make the roster. Rhule has said some good things about him, but it doesn't seem like he will be a factor in 2020, which makes things up in the air in terms of making the final cut.
