5 Bold Predictions for New England Patriots in 2021

The Patriot's first regular-season game is just four days away.

As the Patriots prepare to open up week one, along with 31 other teams, it is time to analyze and make predictions for their fate during the upcoming season.

The general consensus is that the team will be much improved in 2021, after finishing with a disappointing 7-9 record last season. New England retooled their roster over the offseason and are expected to be a playoff team again.

With that said, here are five bold predictions for the Patriots in the 2021 season:

The Patriots will lead the NFL in sacks this season

That is certainly a bold take, but is it really something that is beyond the realms of possibility?

Granted, this has never been done before under Bill Belichick in New England. However, it's not like he hasn't had players capable of double-digit sacks.

For example, Chandler Jones finished the 2105 season with 12.5 sacks and the 2013 season with 11.5 sacks. Mike Vrabel finished the 2007 season with 12.5 sacks. Both Andre Carter and Mark Anderson finished the 2011 season with 10 sacks each, and even Tully Banta-Cain had 10 sacks in 2009.

This current Patriots roster has the potential to be one of the most talented front-seven units Belichick has had since 2012 when he drafted Chandler Jones and Donta Hightower and added them to the already talented group of Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo, Brandon Spikes, Kyle Love, and Rob Ninkovich.

Matt Judon looks like the best free-agent acquisition of the offseason. He was flying around the practice field and preseason games making plays and looking like a real difference-maker. He had a career-high 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, but I wouldn't be shocked at all if he eclipsed double-digit sacks this season.

Josh Uche looks like a much-improved player after his rookie campaign was underwhelming. His consistency stood out this summer, and all throughout training camp, he was often been in the backfield making plays.

Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy are back. We already know they are capable of getting after the quarterback.

Even second-round pick Christian Barmore looks like he could be an immediate contributor in passing situations. He looked extremely impressive throughout training camp.

Whether two or three guys end up with double-digit sacks, or they all finish with a respectable amount, the Patriots will lead the league in sacks.

Stephon Gilmore will not play a single snap for the Patriots this season

The Patriots placed Pro Bowl Cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he will miss at least the first six games of the season.

Gilmore is rehabbing from offseason quad surgery. But his on-field absence is as much about money as it is the injury.

So why don't I expect him to play another snap for the Patriots?

Well, first of all, Gilmore has made three straight Pro Bowls and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. So there is no denying that he is one of the best players in the league. The issue is that he only has one year remaining on a five-year, $65 million deal he signed back in 2017. He's due a base salary of $7 million, but Gilmore wants more money.

The veteran corner reportedly told NFL-insider Josina Anderson that he is not seeking a trade from the Patriots and only wants “what I’m worth, however that plays out.”

This is an obvious business situation between Gilmore and the Patriots. It remains to be seen who budges, but it would not shock me at all if he ends up traded.

Damien Harris rushes for 1,200 yards

Damien Harris was one of the lone bright spots on the 2020 Patriots. He only played in 10 games but rushed for 691 yards on 137 attempts. He also added two rushing touchdowns.

So why am I predicting the 1200 yard milestone?

New England has an excellent offensive line. As a matter of fact, it was the strength of the team last season.

Sony Michel was traded to the Los Angeles Rams leaving Harris as the clear-cut No. 1 back. He is again expected to see a majority of his snaps as an early-down option, which Harris only solidified after having a great camp.

And lastly, Cam Newton is long gone. Newton had more success running the ball last year than he did completing passes. With rookie Mac Jones taking over at quarterback, the Patriots are likely going to pound the rock to take the pressure off of him.

Jakobi Meyers will lead the team in receptions

Based on the current group of receivers on this team leading into week one, this is probably my least-bold prediction. Meyers isn't the flashy or speedy guy, however, he knows how to get open and has good hands. Given the state of the team and quarterback last season, Meyers put up modest numbers, hauling in 59 of his 81 targets for 729 yards. The only real issue with his performance last year was that he was unable to find the endzone.

This season I'm expecting Meyers to catch 90-100 balls. Sounds like a massive jump in production, right?

While the Patriots invested heavily in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry to improve the tight end position, and also signed a deep threat in Nelson Agholor, it will be the slot guy, Meyers, that leads the team in receptions. And why not? Julian Edelman and Wes Welker feasted off catching passes from the slot. If they can catch 100 balls in this system, why can't Meyers? You have to remember that a big reason why Meyers didn't catch more than 59 passes is because of his inaccurate quarterback. Meyers will reap the benefits of having Mac Jones under center.

The Patriots will finish at 10-7 and win a playoff game during Wild Card Weekend

It's a new era in the AFC East. All four starting quarterbacks are the age 25 or under. Josh Allen is the old man in the division at just 25 years of age. He is coming off a pro bowl season, second-team All-Pro, and a trip to the AFC Championship Game. The Buffalo Bills are still the frontrunner in the AFC East but both the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will be in the playoff race.

As for the rest of the AFC, well the Chiefs and Bills are your big dogs of the conference. There are a handful of really good teams such as the Browns, Ravens, Steelers, and Titans. I'm expecting the Patriots to fight for playoff seeding with the Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Colts, and even the Chargers. And of course, we have to include that October 4th matchup when Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Foxborough. I'm expecting that to be one of the seven losses.

The Patriots finishing 10-7 with a rookie quarterback in a 17 game season is honestly impressive. Gone are the days of Tom Brady leading the Patriots to the constant 14-2 or 13-3 record. This new era is being led by Mac Jones, who although is surrounded by great coaching, will still face the typical obstacles all rookies face with their learning curve.