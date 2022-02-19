The Butler Did It…Again? Patriots, Malcolm Butler Reunion Unlikely, but not Impossible.

After spending the past year in retirement, Butler was released from the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Could “Malcom, Go” become “Malcolm, Come Back?”

Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler will forever be remembered for living the moment for which most athletes dream, yet seldom achieve.

With 20 seconds remaining in Super Bowl XLIX, the Seattle Seahawks were in position to score on the Patriots' one-yard line. Poised to erase a four-point New England lead, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to find wide receiver Ricardo Lockette on a slat route at the goal line. Butler got the quick jump on Lockette and intercepted Wilson’s pass, returning possession to the Patriots and preserving a 28-24 victory and New England’s fifth Super Bowl championship.

While mostly everyone expected Seattle to hand the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch, Butler showed the prowess and instinct which would earn him a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2016. The Pats corner recognized Wilson’s intentions, having read the Seahawks’ two-receiver stack formation. Eyeing Lockette as a potential target, Butler made the pick and sealed the win for New England "From preparation [by then-Pats’ defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in practice], I remembered the formation they were in ... I just beat him to the route and made the play." The interception was the first of Butler's NFL career. It was the only interception of a pass attempt from the one-yard line during the 2014 NFL season, out of 109 such attempts.

Seven years later, Butler is now reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL. After spending the past year in retirement, the soon-to-be 31-year-old was released from the reserve/retired list by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Butler’s release equates to a procedural move, which makes him an unrestricted free agent. Therefore, should he choose to return to the NFL, he may do so by signing with the team of his choice.

His retirement came as something of a shock, so perhaps it’s fitting that the cornerback is interested in making a return to the league. In addition to his ‘claim to fame’ moment in Super Bowl XLIX, Butler spent 2014 to 2017 with the Patriots, spending much of that time as the team’s top player at the position. However, his New England tenure came to an acrimonious end at the conclusion of the 2017 season. before getting benched in Super Bowl LII, his final game with the team.

Butler and the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41–33. Butler did not play any defensive snaps in the game, only coming in for a single play on special teams. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said his lack of playing time was a "coach's decision," and not due to disciplinary issues as many have speculated. When asked about the benching, Butler stated "I don't know what it was. I guess I wasn't playing good or they didn't feel comfortable. I don't know. But I could have changed that game." By the following morning, reports claimed that Belichick acknowledged a "much longer discussion" could occur regarding Butler's absence on defense from the game. It was also revealed that Butler was demoted in practice during the Wild Card round of the playoffs, during which the Patriots had a bye week.

In March 2018, Butler signed a five-year, $61 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. He then played for the Titans from 2018 to 2020 and was with the Arizona Cardinals for a few months in 2021 before calling it a career.

While a reunion would make for great media theater, New England remains an unlikely destination for the former Pats’ star corner. Butler’s controversial benching in Super Bowl LII might play a role in his desire (or lack thereof) to return, as well as the Patriots’ decision to pursue him. In 2022, the Patriots are projected to have cornerbacks Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade under contract. However, the Pats’ offseason priority at the position will be the potential retention of second-team All-Pro J.C. Jackson. With additional defensive needs along the front seven, New England is likely to focus its attention on upgrading those positions, while working to keep Jackson in the fold.

Still, it will be interesting to watch Butler’s free agency market, and the manner in which it materializes. If the veteran can be had on a short-term deal with a low financial risk, Butler just might find his way back to Foxboro, after all.

The Patriots are in need of help at cornerback.

Could the Butler do it again?

Only time will tell.