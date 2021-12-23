‘Embarrassed!’: ‘We Got Our Ass Kicked,’ Says Washington’s Jonathan Allen

No excuses.

That’s the point of Jonathan Allen’s honest take on his Washington Football Team’s 27-17 loss to the Eagles, a game in which Washington earned an encouraging 10-0 early, and then …

“We got our ass kicked,” the standout defensive lineman said.

Allen clearly believes that under the COVID-influenced circumstances - the WFT had to play emergency QB Garrett Gilbert, who’s been with the club for three days - the defense was going to need to carry the day.

Allen and his mates failed to step up in that way.

“I don’t think we did anything well when you give up however many yards we did on the ground,” Allen said. “They were just the better team.”

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles QB, keyed a Philly rushing attack that could not be stopped. Hurts cashed in with two rushing touchdowns and one passing TD.

Washington gave up 238 rushing yards, including 131 to running back Miles Sanders, along with two Jalen Hurts rushing TDs from the QB spot, and allowed 519 total yards.

“In the NFL, you get paid to handle adversity. It is what it is,” Allen said as the WFT drops to 6-8 while allowing the Eagles to jump to 7-7 - enough to stay alive in the NFL playoff chase. “We can bitch and moan about COVID. Nobody cares. It really doesn’t matter. If we do our job, we win the game today.

We didn’t do our job and we got embarrassed.”

The Washington Football Team’s next job? On a very short week, it moves from the Tuesday road game to a Sunday night Week 16 road game at the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys.