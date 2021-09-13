LISTEN: What Went Right For Washington vs. Chargers?

Locked On Washington: Washington Football Team falls in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Chargers | Immediate Analysis

It's easy to dwell on what went wrong for the Washington Football Team in its 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon. The game will probably be most remembered as the game quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip and threw the season into disarray right from the jump.

That news clouds the fact that Washington lost by just one score to a team many are tabbing as a playoff contender this season.

While a win would have been nice, it shouldn't take away from the positives the team showed during its competitive season opener.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke looked sharp in relief of Fitzpatrick, throwing 11 completions on 15 attempts for 122 yards and a touchdown to tight end Logan Thomas.

The team was also effective running the football, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

On defense, WFT's pass rush applied some decent pressure. Defensive end Montez Sweat recorded a strip-sack, while defensive tackle Jonathan Allen racked up three quarterback hits and forced a bad pass that was intercepted by cornerback William Jackson III.

The WFT did not deserve to win the game, but there's a lot of promise as the team moves forward into the rest of the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison recap the flow of the game and then take a look at the offensive and defensive unit performances from a stand-alone perspective. Where did things go right, and where did they go wrong, on each side of the line of scrimmage in Week 1?

Towards the end of the show, Chris and David ponder what the biggest questions are for the WFT moving towards Week 2, as a divisional clash against the New York Giants looms just on Thursday Night Football.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

