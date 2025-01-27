Bronny James Recalled From G League Ahead of Lakers Game vs Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have recalled rookie guard Bronny James to the team ahead of their matchup with the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Los Angeles will be without veteran guard Gabe Vincent due to injury so James could potentially see the floor.
James has been shuffling back and forth between the G League and the NBA as the Lakers continue his plan of development. The rookie guard has shown real promise while in the G League of late and Los Angeles has been happy to see his overall development grow over the year.
James just dropped a career-high in points in his last game. The guard scored 31 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the contest, helping the South Bay Lakers get a big win.
"I am having fun. Any time I'm playing basketball, any time I'm out here breathing, any time I'm out here walking ... I'm grateful for everything."
While it remains to be seen if James will see the court tonight against the Hornets, the Lakers have enjoyed having him on the bench. They want to give the rookie as much time with the professional team as possible so he can see how things are in the league.
The Lakers believe that James can become an impactful player at the NBA level but he is seen as more of a long-term project-type player for them. James has shown his worth on the defensive side of the ball, carrying over a strength of his from college.
If he can grow into a consistent threat on offense, there could be a place for him within the NBA rotation. But he will need to prove to the Lakers that he can do this and the best way for that to happen is getting more reps in the G League.
All in all, James has bounced back from a slow start and is ready to keep showing Los Angeles what he can do.
