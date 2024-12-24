Former NBA Forward Believes Bronny James Needs to Stay in G League
The Los Angeles Lakers turned many heads in the summer when they turned dreams into reality and selected Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The move to do just that made many people scratch their heads. As time has passed, people are still talking about Bronny, whether it is good or bad. Lately, Bronny has been playing basketball, but it is clear he has a long way to go. Many people think that, especially former NBA forward Chandler Parsons.
Parsons took to FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" to discuss Bronny's current state. He said Bronny is far from competing in the NBA and should remain in the G League.
"This isn’t the business of pleasing LeBron James, it’s the business of winning basketball games. Bronny James won’t help the Lakers win basketball games right now. But he can help the G-League team win basketball games and he can help his career and slowly come along and develop.”
Parsons didn't hesitate to give his opinion on the 20-year-old. However, this isn't the first time that he has criticized Bronny. Prior to the 2024 NBA Draft, Parsons said that Bronny had not done enough to be selected for the NBA.
“Bronny James hasn’t even come close to reaching his potential,” Parsons said. “But with that being said, he also hasn’t done enough to be drafted to an NBA team without being Bronny James.”
Bronny initially struggled in his professional career, both in the NBA and G League. Although he has found his groove in G League play, Bronny still has a long way to go to be a solid NBA player. In six NBA games this season, he has averaged 0.7 points per game, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists while shooting 16.7 percent in 2.7 minutes of action.
As of late, he has been solid for the G League Lakers. In seven games this season, Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 37 percent from the field and 21 percent from three in 27.0 minutes.
His numbers have improved, and much of it is due to his recent assignment in the G League. Bronny is getting a lot of reps in the G League, which is great for his development and is showing in his play.
James is used to being criticized, and no matter what, Bronny's name will always make headlines because of who his father is.
