Lakers G League Squad Re-Sign Fan Favorite Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, have brought back fan favorite and undrafted guard Quincy Olivari.
The South Bay Lakers, shared via X.
Olivari was waived by the NBA Lakers last week. He spent most of his time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 17.2 points, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.
The 23-year-old joined the Lakers for the 2024 NBA Summer League, and then they signed him on an exhibit-10 contract. A few days before the start of the 2024-25 season, his contract was converted into a two-way contract.
He made a name for himself during the 2024 preseason.
In four preseason games, Olivari recorded 35 points on 12-for-13 shooting from the field, 8-for-14 from the third point line, 14 rebounds, and four assists. That may not have been a significant sample size, but there was no doubting Olivari's ability to shoot the ball.
Olivari was impressive and efficient in his individual outing. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 52.2 percent from the field and an astonishing 57.7 percent from three across four games.
He's shown that in the NBA, and he has shown that in college.
The Georgia native began his college basketball career playing for five seasons at Xavier (2023-24) and Rice (2019-23). In his lone campaign as a Mustkeer, Olivari appeared in 34 games and averaged 19.1 points, 5/6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.2 minutes.
The Lakers waived Olivari to sign two-way center Trey Jemison. The Lakers wanted to go big in their two-way spots, so Olivari was the odd man out.
In two NBA games with the Lakers, Olivari averaged 1.5 points per game and 0.5 assists while shooting 20 percent from the field and three.
