Dwight Howard Takes Massive Shot at Joel Embiid Over Play Style
Former No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Dwight Howard established himself as one of the best big men of all time.
Howard is an all-time great and is well on his way to the Hall of Fame. During an appearance on the Thanalysis Show, he was asked how he'd guard some of the best players in the league today.
When discussing how Howard would do just that, he took a massive shot at Joel Embiid, the former NBA MVP and one of the best big men in the game today.
Howard went as far as to say that it is hard to guard Embiid because he flops.
"He is probably I think the toughest to guard because he knows how to flop," Howard said.
However, Howard did go on to say that Embiid is a well-rounded offensive player and praised him as well.
"He knows how to use his size and his strength when he has to. He can shoot real well.
"If I was checking him, I would have to beat him up and down the court, not let him get easy points, don't go for no pump fakes," Howard continued. "Usually when he gets it in his left hand, he does it with his right but he likes to left hesi to the pull-up. So, I would be right up on that.
"So, as soon as have it like this, I'm crowding his space because I know he's either going to do like this and try to go around me," Howard added. "So, I'm eating that space up. Soon as I see the ball come up, soon as he go like this, I'm getting right up under him so the next time he puts it down he gonna have to turn his back or think about it. So Embiid is one of those unicorns."
While Howard did throw some shade at Embiid, he is not wrong about the flopping Embiid has done in his career.
Embiid has led the league in free throw attempts per game in three of the last four seasons, and there's no denying that his flopping is the biggest reason for it.
Nonetheless, take away the flopping, and Embiid is still a dominant force on the offensive end. However, he would have a hard time with Howard guarding him if he were in his prime.
Howard was a force to be reckoned with, and he still believes he is that same type of player today.
