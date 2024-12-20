Magic Johnson Compares Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to Himself and Larry Bird
One of the most iconic rivalries in sports can easily be credited to former Los Angeles Lakers' Magic Johnson and former Boston Celtics' Larry Bird. The rivalry between these two legendary players shaped the culture of the NBA for a very long time.
Now, instead of passing the torch to a notable rivalry in the NBA, Johnson is taking a different approach, as he compares his rivalry with Bird to the budding rivalry between WNBA rookie stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
The 80s was one of the most transformative eras in NBA History, and this era featured fierce competition including Johnson, Bird, Isaiah Thomas, and Michael Jordan. Specifically, the storyline of the Lakers and Celtics rivalry during this time helped revitalize the league and elevate its popularity.
Both teams faced off against each other in the 1980s three times during the NBA Finals, making them the most storied franchises in the NBA.
Johnson and Bird were two fierce competitors who pushed each other to acheiving excellence. Between the years 1980 and 1989, the two combined for eight NBA Championships, with one or both appearing in every finals of the decade.
Currently, Johnson believes the closest rivalry to compare since has been the budding rival between Clark and Reese. The two initially competed against each other in high-level NCAA Tournament matchups, generating millions of viewers and boosting women’s sports.
Their presence alone carried this momentum to the WNBA, making this the most successful WNBA season to date.
“I love it because to your point, they dominated in college…and then they brought it over to the WNBA, just like we brought it to the NBA,” Johnson said after being asked by host Joy Taylor about a comparison between the rivalries. “We changed the NBA. They changed the WNBA. And now everything that these young ladies have been fighting for, they’re about to get, right?”
Although there has been lots of controversy surrounding the rivalry between Clark and Reese, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that fans are engaged and excited. This has also resulted in growth within the WNBA, allowing players and coaches to see major improvements in the conditions of the league.
“They end up getting private planes now. They’re gonna get more money in terms of salary because of the new collective bargaining agreement that the NBA and WNBA did together. So, it’s just amazing the way they were able to go around arenas across the country and sell ’em out, and little girls are now dreamin’ about being like Caitlin, like Angel and others.”
The WNBA is in great hands with the current and upcoming talent joining the league.
