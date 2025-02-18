Unrivaled News: Laces BC Land WNBA All-Star in Massive Signing
A WNBA superstar is joining Unrivaled mid-season.
Arielle Chambers of ESPN and Andscape reports that Laces Basketball Club is inking reigning New York Liberty champion forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.
“Laces BC has signed WNBA Champion and All-Star forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to a Relief Player Contract. Betnijah will remain in the Unrivaled Relief Player Pool through the remainder of the season,” Chambers quotes Unrivaled as reporting.
For Unrivaled's inaugural season, six franchises have been created. Each team plays in Miami, Florida's Wayfair Arena. Beyond Laces BC, Unrivaled is filled out by Lunar Owls BC, Mist BC, Phantom BC, Rose BC, and Vinyl BC.
Five-time WNBA All-Star Phoenix Mercury power forward Alyssa Thomas serves as Laces BC's team captain.
Laney-Hamilton joins a star-studded roster that also includes three-time All-Star Las Vegas Aces shooting guard Jackie Young, All-Star Golden State Valkyries shooting guard Tiffany Hayes, four-time All-Star Minnesota Lynx shooting guard, Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin, All-Star Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams and two-time All-Star Washington Mystics center Stefanie Dolson.
As a relief player, Laney-Hamilton is essentially a substitute if someone else on the Laces roster is unavailable for a game.
Laney-Hamilton, a 6-foot wing, enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Rutgers University. She was a Big East All-Freshman Teamer in 2012 when Rutgers was in that conference. But her alma mater would shift its allegiances frequently. As a junior, she was named Second-Team All-AAC, and subsequently was an All-Big Ten First-Teamer as a senior.
She was selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 17 pick in the second round of the 2015 WNBA Draft.
Midway through her second pro season, Laney-Hamilton tore her left ACL during a June 3, 2016 tilt against the Mystics.
Laney-Hamilton made her return abroad first, suiting up for Australian WNBL club the Bendigo Spirit in 2017. She inked a training camp deal with the Connecticut Sun before a breakout 2020 with the Atlanta Dream, where she was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player and made the WNBA All-Defensive First Team.
She made her first All-Star team during her first game with the New York Liberty, 2021, and has since been named to her second All-Defensive Team.
