Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern Munich: Devastating Bayern Secure UCL Quarter-Final Spot
Bayern Munich progressed into the Champions League quarter-final at a canter. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 at the BayArena, resulting in a 5-0 aggregate win.
Second-half goals from Harry Kane and Alphonso Davies secured a comfortable two-leg Round of 16 win.
Bayern Munich Has Too Much For Bundesliga Rivals
Bayern started the game well and looked to the referee for a penalty. Jamal Musiala used some outrageous skill to beat his man and then pick out Harry Kane, who appeared to be held in the box. However, VAR agreed with the referee that a penalty should not be awarded.
The home team decided that attacking from the start was the best way to reduce the deficit. That created gaps at the back for Bayern to exploit, creating half-chances for Kane and Michael Olise.
Die Roten was doing what it needed to do, seeing out the game and limiting Leverkusen to half chances. In the 34th minute, they had an excellent opportunity to pull one back. However, Patrik Schick headed off target.
The Czech striker had another chance to score, but his header hit the side netting. Bayern got through the first 45 minutes unscathed.
Six minutes into the second half, Bayern scored a goal that killed off the tie. Schick did not clear a ball played into the box by Kimmich, and it fell kindly to Kane, who tapped it home near the goalline.
The away team was not looking to show sympathy despite Leverkusen's heads dropping. Minutes after the goal, Kingsley Coman forced a good save from the goalkeeper.
Bayern Munich put the tie beyond any doubt in the 71st minute. Alphonso Davies fired home after being found by Kane with a lovely lofted ball into the box.
The visitors had further changes to add to the score. First, Harry Kane guided the ball wide when he had Musiala in a better position. The German then rattled the crossbar with a fierce strike.
Musiala, who had a fantastic game, went close to scoring in the 85th minute. He hit the post this time after some sublime skill to create the opening.
It was a professional performance by Bayern, who progressed into the quarter-final stages. They face Union Berlin in the Bundesliga next before the international break.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka Reveals Why it Was a Deliberate Decision for His Media Silence
Bayern Munich Chief Thinks Winning the Bundesliga Will Be Enough Amid Champions League Talks
Herbert Hainer Open to Former Bayern Munich Legend Working at the Club