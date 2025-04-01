Harry Kane Claims Sky Is the Limit for ‘Game Changer’ Bayern Munich Teammate
Since his 2023 move to Bayern Munich, Harry Kane has been phenomenal for the Bavarians. Kane has so far racked up 77 goals and 24 assists in 83 appearances for the club. This season, the Englishman has scored 33 times and assisted 12 more in 38 appearances across competitions.
Kane is truly one of the best in the world and has some phenomenal teammates alongside him at the Bundesliga club. One player has particularly impressed Kane, who he reckons is one of the best he has played alongside. The man in discussion is none other than the nimble-footed Jamal Musiala.
Kane termed the Germany international as a game-changer and believes the sky is the limit for him if he keeps his head in the right place.
Speaking to ESPN, Kane said:
He [Musiala] is a good guy first and foremost. He's still young, willing to learn and work hard. He's one of the best I've played with. He has some of the best individual attributes I've seen - the way he moves, the way he dribbles, especially for someone of his size. It's a pleasure to play with him, he could be a complete game changer in some situations.- Harry Kane
Kane added:
We expect a lot from him because of how good he is, that comes with pressure and having to deal with it. He dealt with it well so far. There's still stuff he can get better at and I think he understands that. As long as he keeps his head in the right place and keeps trying to learn, the sky is the limit for him.- Harry Kane
Jamal Musiala, 22, has a hint of magic about him that not many players in the world currently possess. He has the ability to create something out of nothing and has been performing exceptionally well for Bayern Munich in recent seasons.
Musiala has so far managed 60 goals and 34 assists in 202 appearances for the Bavarians. This season, he has scored 17 and set up six more in 39 appearances across competitions.
