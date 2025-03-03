Karl Heinz-Rummenigge Reveals Bayern Munich Turned Down Record Premier League Offer For Franck Ribery
Franck Ribery has a tremendous legacy at Bayern Munich. The Frenchman is arguably one of the best players the Bavarians have had in this century.
Ribery joined the club from Olympique de Marseille in 2007 and left in 2019 to join Serie A side Atalanta. The winger made 425 appearances in his glorious Bayern stint, scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists.
Ribery won 23 trophies in total, including the UEFA Champions League and nine Bundesliga titles. Karl Heinz-Rummenigge has now revealed that Bayern turned down a massive Premier League offer for Ribery.
Speaking to Munich-based outlet Abendzeitung, Rummenigge said:
We received an offer for Franck Ribéry from England, 85 million euros ($85 million) in transfer fees, plus one player. Uli (Hoeness), Karl (Hopfer) and I discussed it for hours, all three of us were torn. Because 85 million euros would have given us no worries in the future.
Rummenigge added:
That was a very important moment for the future of FC Bayern. We kept Ribéry, extended his contract and didn't sell any of our best players after that either.
That sum would have been Bayern Munich's highest ever sale. Their record sales till date are Matthijs de Ligt, Lucas Hernandez, and Robert Lewandowski, with all leaving for $45 million.
Back in the late 2000s, Ribery was heavily linked with Chelsea. Journalist Simon Phillips revealed that the Blues were desperate to sign Ribery in 2008. Ribery, meanwhile, turned down Chelsea as an option in 2010, claiming he'd only leave Bayern to join a Spanish giant. He said:
Although Chelsea is obviously a big club, if I were to decide against Bayern, then I would certainly go to Spain.
