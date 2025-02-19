Tottenham 'Increasingly Confident' Of Striking Permanent Deal For Bayern Munich Attacker
One of the major January transfer window deals saw Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel join Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on loan.
The French forward had fallen out of favor under Vincent Kompany and was keen to secure more regular minutes elsewhere. Arsenal and Manchester United were also in the frame for Tel, but he eventually opted to join Tottenham on loan.
According to Give Me Sport, Ange Postecoglou's side is already confident of signing Tel on a permanent deal when the season comes to an end.
The report claims that Tel is enjoying life in the English capital, and Tottenham feels the player is settled enough that he will look to remain in the Premier League. In his three appearances for Spurs, he has scored once.
The loan deal did not include an obligation for Tottenham to buy tell, but it did include an option to discuss a permanent deal.
Should Tel impress whilst at Tottenham, there could still be interest from other Premier League clubs, which would give him a decision to make.
