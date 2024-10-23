Arsenal Handed Injury Boost as Bukayo Saka Is Set to Be Available for Liverpool Clash
This Sunday, Liverpool travel to the capital city to face title rivals Arsenal. Even though the Gunners headed into this season as favourites with Manchester City, Liverpool are now considered a true contender after Arne Slot's impressive start on Merseyside.
A few weeks ago, Mikel Arteta's side were nailed-on favourites to win this crucial tie, however, due to injuries and recent form, Liverpool look set to cause a massive upset at the Emirates.
The main reason for the Reds' confidence heading into this game is their recent form compared to Arsenal, however, the North London club looked set to miss some crucial players, including star man Bukayo Saka who picked up an injury on international duty with England.
As well as Saka, Martin Odegaard is still sidelined due to an ankle sprain, William Saliba received a red card versus Bournemouth and will serve his ban against Liverpool and yesterday, in the Champions League, new signing Riccardo Calafiori was forced off against Shakhtar Donetsk with an injury.
Now though, according to @SamC_reports, who has become very well respected for breaking reliable team news and injuries, the Arsenal duo could be available for the crucial clash on Sunday.
The report states that 'Saka is expected to be available for the upcoming match against Liverpool, having trained'. Sam also states that this news is 'pending any last-minute changes or niggles.'
Meanwhile, there was also an update on Calafiori who is reportedly 'set to undergo a crucial scan scheduled for today' to determine the severity of the injury he picked up in yesterday's Champions League game.
This is a huge boost for Arsenal as over the last couple of seasons, Saka has been pivotal to their attacking output, even this season, the England international already has two goals and seven assists in the Premier League.