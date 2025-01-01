Liverpool Supporters On If Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Considered A Legend If He Transfers To Real Madrid | Opinion
In recent weeks, there have been many differing reports regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold's future. Several Spanish outlets have the right-back bound for Madrid, while reports from English reporters suggest nothing has been decided yet.
With the January transfer window officially open, the Liverpudlian can now negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
Liverpool currently lead the Premier League and Champions League standings. In the weeks ahead, they will play Tottenham Hotspur in a semifinal and Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup.
Alexander-Arnold has already won all of those competitions in Reds, and there is very little he hasn’t won at Liverpool.
At 26 years old, the right-back has arguably the most significant decision of his career: whether he stays at his boyhood club or becomes a Galáctico.
LFC Transfer Room ran a poll on their X page (formerly known as Twitter), asking supporters: If Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer for free, would you still consider him a Liverpool legend?
Over 4,000 of their followers have replied so far, with the breakdown at 70.3% choosing ‘No way’ and 29.7% picking ‘Legend Still.’
Alexander-Arnold has yet to decide, and time will tell whether he’s considered a Liverpool legend if he chooses Los Blancos over staying a Red.