Liverpool Supporters On If Trent Alexander-Arnold Is Considered A Legend If He Transfers To Real Madrid | Opinion

Over 4,000 votes were tallied in LFC Transfer Room’s poll asking whether supporters thought Trent Alexander-Arnold should be considered a Liverpool legend or not if he leaves the Reds for Madrid.

Liverpool FC Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrating his goal to make it 0-4 during the West Ham United FC v Liverpool FC English Premier League match at the London Stadium / IMAGO / Every Second Media

In recent weeks, there have been many differing reports regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold's future. Several Spanish outlets have the right-back bound for Madrid, while reports from English reporters suggest nothing has been decided yet.

With the January transfer window officially open, the Liverpudlian can now negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League and Champions League standings. In the weeks ahead, they will play Tottenham Hotspur in a semifinal and Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup. 

Alexander-Arnold has already won all of those competitions in Reds, and there is very little he hasn’t won at Liverpool.

At 26 years old, the right-back has arguably the most significant decision of his career: whether he stays at his boyhood club or becomes a Galáctico.

LFC Transfer Room ran a poll on their X page (formerly known as Twitter), asking supporters: If Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer for free, would you still consider him a Liverpool legend?

Over 4,000 of their followers have replied so far, with the breakdown at 70.3% choosing ‘No way’ and 29.7% picking ‘Legend Still.’

Alexander-Arnold has yet to decide, and time will tell whether he’s considered a Liverpool legend if he chooses Los Blancos over staying a Red.

