Andy Robertson Opens Up On Difficult Opening Months To Season At Liverpool
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has addressed his form and the difficulties he has suffered this season.
Despite starting nine of 11 Premier League games, the 30-year-old has experienced a tough few months under new head coach Arne Slot.
He was not at his best in the Reds' 2-2 draw at Arsenal when he came up against England forward Bukayo Saka.
He was subsequently named captain for the 3-2 League Cup win at Brighton, however, he was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas for the swift Premier League reunion with the Seagulls at Anfield.
Robertson started once again on the bench against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League but was reinstated in the starting XI against Aston Villa over the weekend.
He missed much of pre-season having picked up an injury while representing Scotland at the Euro 2024.
Speaking about his recent form at club level, Robertson said: "Look, I am a lot older and a lot wiser now than when I came in.
"When I first came in I was only 23, first time playing for a big club. I have been here for seven years and won everything, played in a lot of big games
"I am a lot more experienced and a lot better at switching off from everything like over-reactions and things like that. Probably a bad 45 minutes of football against Arsenal, it was not great. I think pretty much everyone had written me off after that.
"That is football and that is what happens these days. People can write me off all they want. But I will always try to keep working, keep improving, I have tried to do that and hopefully (against Villa) I have shown that."
Asked if he had a point to prove after his spell as substitute, Robertson is forthright. "To an extent, yeah," he says.
"In the last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club. But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again.
"I missed pre-season which is never ideal for any player. And then I have had the ankle struggles, I got another knock on it against Wolves and it took a bit of time to settle down.
"So, look, I feel good and obviously taking a couple of games out was frustrating. I want to play every game, of course, but that was not possible. I knew that the next time I got a chance I would take it and that’s what I tried to do."
The Scotland international adds: "I think the manager is very open and honest, we have spoken quite a few times and it has always been good conversations. There is mutual respect between both of us even if we don’t agree with the team line-ups!
"It happened with Jurgen (Klopp), it has happened with Scotland – and I always have respect for the manager. He knows my experience in the changing room and how I try to help everyone else. And that won’t stop. But I do like playing.
"I like starting and being on the pitch but when I’m not I try to be as professional as I can and just try to do my talking on the training pitch and wait for my chance."