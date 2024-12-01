Arne Slot Confirms Two Key Liverpool Players Will Be Out For “A Few Weeks” After Missing Manchester City Win
Arne Slot has confirmed that Liverpool pair Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate will be out for “a few weeks” following their absence against Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Reds strengthened their lead at the top of the table with an impressive 2-0 win over the defending champions who have now failed to secure a win in their last seven matches across all competitions this season. Liverpool are now opened up an 11-point gap over Man City after 13 matches played so far.
Liverpool were without a number of players for the game including Bradley and Konate who picked injuries during the 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night at home. Speaking at his post-match press conference after the victory over Pep Guardiola's side, Slot disclosed that he will be without the services of the defenders for the upcoming fixtures alongside left-back Kostas Tsimikas.
The Dutchman told the reporters: "They will both be out for a few weeks. I have said many times before, it's always difficult to judge how many weeks this exactly is because you can think in the beginning it'll be like this and then the end stage of an injury process can always differ a bit.
"They will not be in the team this week, for sure, both of them – and actually I don't think Kostas will be with us in the upcoming week as well.
"These players that we have available now, it is important for them now – even more than normal – to stay fit. That's also why I took Trent [Alexander-Arnold] off after 70 minutes.
"He was able to play longer, he played a very good game, defended really well again and was a major threat in attack. I think he was the one that played the ball towards Mo that led to the 1-0.
"But, knowing that we play Newcastle [on] Wednesday and Saturday the Merseyside derby with only five available, we have to take care of them. That's why it was so pleasing to see the ones that came in – Joe [Gomez] and Jarell [Quansah] – did so well, even with Jarell in an unfamiliar position for him."
Liverpool were also without Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, and summer signing Federico Chiesa for the game against Manchester City.
