Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Champions League Clash With PSV
Liverpool travel to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Reds have already progressed to the last 16 and secured a top-eight finish in the league phase.
Arne Slot's side have won all their seven games, sitting top of the league table with 21 points, three points above second-placed Barcelona. The Premier League leaders head into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing of Ipswich Town over the weekend.
Slot is expected to make wholesale changes after leaving out several first-team stars with a tough trip to Bournemouth coming on Saturday in the top flight before Liverpool then face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, and Alisson Becker all did not make the trip to the Netherlands.
Curtis Jones is set to miss Liverpool’s game at PSV after sitting out the Reds’ opening training session on Tuesday afternoon. The England midfielder was forced off at half-time in their Champions League win over Lille.
Diogo Jota remains absent from training after sustaining a muscle injury. Jota and Jones were, however, seen working inside the gym at the AXA Training Centre.
Meanwhile, Joe Gomez was back training ahead of the match but did not make the squad. Gomez has been sidelined since injuring his hamstring in the 5-0 victory away at West Ham United at the end of December.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot revealed why he left some of Liverpool’s senior players at home. Slot said: "They don’t need to prove themselves, we know what the quality is for the players that are going to play tomorrow.
"We are playing, like all the teams in Europe, many, many, many games and these players are ready.
"All the ones that are left behind could have played tomorrow but for the long term – so, it doesn’t tell you anything about the short term, doesn’t tell us anything about Saturday’s game – but for the long term, if you look back at our season, it has been almost every time after three or four or five weeks we gave them the break during the week when there was a League Cup or an FA Cup [game], if there was moment for them to get some freshness back we have always done that.
"It took me a while to understand this new [Champions League] format. I always say when I think I’m 100 per cent sure, I use ‘99.9’ but now I can say I’m 100 per cent sure that it doesn’t matter at all if we end up one or two [in the table] because we will play 14, 15, 16, 17 and then in the end it’s a draw [for] which of the teams we are going to face.
"So, this is a game for us – because we are now No.1 or No.2, we cannot drop to No.3 – that has no importance of result coming to the league table.
"But a very wise man once said to me, ‘I have never seen anything good coming from losing a football game’ so we are not going into the game tomorrow trying to lose the game, we will do everything we can to try to win it, of course."
