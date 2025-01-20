Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Champions League Clash With Lille
Liverpool returned to winning ways over the weekend following a 2-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League at Gtech Community Stadium. Darwin Nunez was the hero as he came off the bench to bag a brace in the 91st and 93 minutes.
The Reds host Ligue 1 side Lille at Anfield on Tuesday in the Champions League. Arne Slot's side have won all six of their league phase games so far, sitting at the top of the table with 18 points, three points above Barcelona.
Liverpool need just a point to confirm their spot in the top eight of the table, which guarantees a spot in the last 16 without going through the playoff round.
Slot is set to be without Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez who are both out for "weeks rather than months".
Gomez suffered a hamstring injury last month against West Ham United while Jota suffered a setback in last Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Portugal international sat out open training on Monday afternoon.
Providing an update on the pair ahead of the Lille clash, Slot said on Monday: "Maybe Jota [will be back] a bit earlier than Joe. Both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months.
"But I've said many times before that the last stage of rehab is the most difficult one, or the one that sometimes [can] add a few days or not. It's clear that we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks.
"It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is. Both of them are not going to be out for months, that's for sure, as long as the rehab goes as planned."
On Jota's specific injury, he added: "He overloaded a certain muscle a bit."
Jota, who was forced off with an upper-body injury against Chelsea in October last year, rescued a point for Liverpool at Forest with his first touch. The former Wolves forward has racked up 19 appearances, scored eight times, and provided two assists for the Premier League leaders across all competitions this season.