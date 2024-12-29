Arne Slot Provides Worrying Update On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez After Hamstring Injury
Arne Slot has provided the latest injury update on Joe Gomez following Liverpool's convincing 5-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday night. The win extended the Reds lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points.
Gomez, who has been in fine form since replacing the injured Ibrahima Konate suffered a hamstring injury and was forced in the 37th minute, replaced by academy graduate Jarell Quansah.
The England international has started the Reds' last six league games as the Reds ended 2024 on a high. After the game, Slot revealed that Gomez is set for a spell on the sidelines due to the injury.
Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, head coach Slot said via Liverpoolfc.com: “You saw today an injury of Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed.
“In a sprint, then we all know it’s a hamstring and we all know it’s going take a while before he is back. I don’t know how long but he will be out for quite a bit.
“These situations can happen in a season.”
On the performance of his players against the Hammers, the Dutchman added: "The way I would like to see us play an away game. I think it's always, especially in the Premier League, the defence come with a lot. There's a lot of fans in every stadium we play.
"The stadium is always sold out if Liverpool comes. They don't need much to cheer for if Liverpool comes in because if they already have an attack, or a corner kick, the fans are already cheering, so then you have to kill that momentum as much as you can and not give away anything.
"I think there was only two, three or four minutes where Curtis [Jones] lost the ball, Mo lost the ball and then we conceded a corner, which probably wasn't a corner, where the fans were a bit behind West Ham.
"For the rest, I think because we were so dominant we could manage West Ham but also the crowd.
Liverpool will host arch-rivals Manchester United next at Anfield in the Premier League on January 4.
