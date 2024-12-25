Barcelona Tipped To Win Champions League Ahead Of Arne Slot’s Liverpool
Liverpool have made an impressive start to the season under Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer. The Dutchman has led the Reds to the summit of the Premier League table and are four points clear of second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more.
READ MORE: Liverpool Told To Make Move For Bundesliga Star Amid Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Impasse
The 46-year-old has also guided Liverpool to the top of the Champions League standings, having won all six of their European games to date. They have seen off the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, AC Milan Bologna, RB Leipzig, and Girona.
Liverpool became the first team to reach the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Anfield in late November. They are now certain to finish in the top eight, hence Arne Slot would be able to rest key men for their remaining two matches next month.
Despite the Reds' flawless performances in the Champions League this season, former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas has tipped Barcelona to clinch the title.
Barca defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to move up to second in the UEFA Champions League standings. They are two points clear of the host of teams on 13 points in the race for the automatic qualification spots.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano States Defender Will Extend Contract With Liverpool Soon
Hansi Flick's side, who are three points behind leaders Liverpool will a trip to Benfica on matchday seven before their final league phase fixture at home to Serie A leaders Atalanta.
Speaking to Prime Casino, ex-France international Gallas said: "My favourites for the Champions League this season are Barcelona. They have shown their level in the win against Bayern Munich and I think they have more than Liverpool.
"I think the best final would be Liverpool against Barcelona, with both teams fighting for their league titles and in Europe."
Liverpool have won the Champions League six times, one more than Barcelona. The Reds are fighting on all fronts this season, having reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup earlier this month.
Liverpool will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a two-legged tie for a place in the final. Arne Slot will be keen to retain the title Liverpool won last season under Jurgen Klopp - beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final back in February.
READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp Held Secret Talks With Red Bull During His Time At Liverpool