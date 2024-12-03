Danny Murphy Discloses What Would Define Successful Campaign For Liverpool Under Arne Slot
Former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy has shared his thoughts on what would represent a successful season for Liverpool under new head coach Arne Slot after taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
Slot has seen a smooth transition at Anfield, winning 17 out of 19 games in all competitions, beating the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, and Manchester City as they lead both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
The Reds are currently favourites to win both titles while they also stand a chance of clinching the Carabao Cup, having reached the quarterfinals already. Liverpool will come up against struggling Southampton later this month. Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetBrain, Murphy believes a successful season would be for Liverpool to win the Premier League title for the 20th time and equal Man United's record.
He said: "I think that question the answer to that question has changed from the beginning of the season till now. I think the fact that they've started so well and shown such a high level of performance that if they weren't I mean, so a successful season now is winning the league.
"That's a successful season or the Champions League. The Liverpool supporters now have seen enough, I think, to believe that that's capable. Whereas at the beginning of the season, I don't think many would have thought we'd be in for a lot of talk was Arsenal, and Man City.
"In the Champions League, it was Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Man City, Liverpool not really in the conversation. I mean, don't get me wrong. I'm not one of those I don't always think success comes with a trophy. So for example, if Liverpool were to lose the title on the last day of the season, get to the Champions League final and not win, and maybe get to an FA Cup semifinal and then go out on penalties or whatever.
"You know, that type of scenario. You're still seeing this progression of Liverpool competing at the top compared to last season where they only won one trophy and faded away in the in the league. So success isn't to me always defined by trophies, but I think a really successful season for I mean, you incredible season, never mind successful, would be winning the league, and I think it's realistic."
